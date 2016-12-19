BRIEF-S&P downgrades Delta Bank rating
* Says that on Jan. 23 Standard & Poor's (S&P) Global Ratings lowered its long-term counterparty credit rating on Delta Bank to 'CCC-' from 'CCC+'
Dec 19 Bdo Leasing And Finance Inc
* Bdo leasing and finance inc -refers to article posted in philstar.com on 17 december 2016 titled "sec oks bdo leasings p25-b comm'l papers"
* Bdo leasing-"confirm that we have pending applications with sec for renewal & continuing authority of co to issue short-term commercial paper lines" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Jan 24 Deutsche Bank is considering a Luxembourg registration and a partial initial public offering of its asset management unit as part of its strategic revamp, people close to the matter said on Tuesday.
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump met with auto executives on Tuesday and also gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines. Highlights of the day follow: