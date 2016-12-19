Dec 19 Sybly Industries Ltd :

* co to undertake de-merger and amalgamation to concentrate on core business of manufacture of polyester yarn

* says in 1st phase all investments ,interest free loans given to unit which do not pertain to core activities , shall be hived off from SIL

* in second phase, Vartex Fabrics Pvt Ltd and Dux Textiles Pvt Ltd shall be amalgamated with leftover SIL

* says amalgamation of DTPL, VFPL with SIL is being done to reduce outstanding balances of SIL