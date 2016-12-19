Dec 19 Wh Ireland Group Plc :
* Trading update
* Past year has been challenging for financial services
industry and particularly so in areas that WH Ireland is
focussed upon
* Second half has seen a strong rebound in client activity
and pipeline of future new business has improved significantly
for corporate broking division
* WH Ireland has continued to invest in business and
progression to a new private client operating platform is on
schedule for Q2 of 2017
* Majority of exceptional costs associated with this change
will be taken in 2016, and as such will be fully disclosed
within annual results
* Focus upon fees in wealth management division continues
and assets under management and administration have increased
during 2016 to approximately 3 billion stg
* Corporate broking division witnessed a sharp decline in
transaction revenues in first half
* Better market environment experienced during second half
of year bodes well for 2017
* Board remains cautiously optimistic about year ahead
