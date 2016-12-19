BRIEF-CROWD COMPUTING SYSTEMS RAISES $34.3 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING
* SAYS HAS RAISED $34.3 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING FROM TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT OF $38.6 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jZhNcN)
Dec 18 Moody's:
* Moody's on Sri Lanka-significant fiscal tightening and higher inflation in response to the vat rate hike will dampen growth
* Moody's - Sri Lanka's commitment to fiscal consolidation faces downside implementation risks from weaker growth, higher inflation & fragile capital inflows
* Moody's on Sri Lanka's - 2017 budget confirms government's strong commitment to fiscal consolidation with number of measures identified to improve tax revenues Source text for Eikon:
* SAYS HAS RAISED $34.3 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING FROM TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT OF $38.6 MILLION - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jZhNcN)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 24 Mexico's retailer association Antad said on Tuesday it expects same store retail sales to grow 4.2 percent this year, down from 6.3 percent in 2016.
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)