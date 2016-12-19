Dec 18 Moody's:

* Moody's on Sri Lanka-significant fiscal tightening and higher inflation in response to the vat rate hike will dampen growth

* Moody's - Sri Lanka's commitment to fiscal consolidation faces downside implementation risks from weaker growth, higher inflation & fragile capital inflows

* Moody's on Sri Lanka's - 2017 budget confirms government's strong commitment to fiscal consolidation with number of measures identified to improve tax revenues Source text for Eikon: