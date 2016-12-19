Dec 19 Petmin Ltd :
* Firm intention announcement proposed delisting and
withdrawal of cautionary
* Entered into an implementation agreement with Capitalworks
for Bidco to make two separate but concurrent offers to acquire
all or a portion of shares in Petmin
* Offer, if implemented, will be settled either in cash at a
price of R1.55 per share or issue of linked share of 1 ordinary
share and 1 preference share priced at R1.60 per share
* With offer, delisting of Petmin shares from main board of
securities exchange operated by JSE Ltd will be proposed to
shareholders
* As of date of this announcement, irrevocable undertakings
in support of offer representing 34.07 pct of offer shares, have
been obtained
* It is Bidco's intention that, after implementation of
offer, Bidco will propose that company make a R150 million
distribution to its shareholders
