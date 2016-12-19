Dec 19 Leonteq AG :

* Total operating income for 2016 is expected to decline by around 5 pct year-on-year to approx. 207 million Swiss francs ($201.95 million)

* Expects an estimated pre-tax profit of approx. 17 million Swiss francs for the full year 2016