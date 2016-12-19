Dec 19 Innate Pharma SA :

* Innate Pharma announces key leadership and corporate governance changes to support next stage of development

* Mondher Mahjoubi, MD, appointed chairman of Innate Pharma's executive board

* Hervé Brailly, PhD, co-founder and CEO from company inception, appointed chairman of supervisory board