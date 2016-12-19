Dec 19 Kosmos Energy Ltd :
* Kosmos energy and BP announce partnership in Mauritania
and Senegal
* Says under terms of agreement, Kosmos will receive fixed
consideration of $916 million
* Kosmos Energy - Kosmos and bp have entered into exclusive
exploration partnership covering potential new ventures
opportunities in Mauritania, Senegal, Gambia
* Says has entered into a partnership with bp in Mauritania
and Senegal
* Says will also receive a contingent bonus of up to $2 per
barrel, for up to 1 billion barrels of liquids
