BRIEF-Canada energy minister, asked about possible time line for keystone xl completion, says that is up to transcanada
* Canada energy minister says has read trump executive order on keystone xl, says it does not detail possible concessions
Dec 19 Johnston Press Plc :
* Amendments to super senior revolving credit facility
* Has agreed further changes to terms of its super senior revolving credit facility with all of lenders providing that facility
* Amended facility currently remains undrawn
* Amendment to credit facility
* Amended terms effective immediately and will provide a revolving credit facility of 10.0 million stg, such amount reducing over time until 30 June 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Jan 24 Wells Fargo & Co will eliminate its policy of notifying branches a day in advance before they are visited by internal inspectors, a bank spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 24 Canada will focus on preserving its U.S. trade ties during talks to renegotiate NAFTA and may not be able to help Mexico avoid being targeted by the Trump administration, Canadian government sources say.