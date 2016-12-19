Dec 19 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc

* Arbuthnot Latham has completed purchase of a private banking loan portfolio, which is mainly secured against residential property.

* Loans are being purchased from Duncan Lawrie.

* As at end-Oct. the portfolio had total customer balances of approximately 44.9 million pounds and comprised 83 customer accounts.

* Consideration of 42.7 million pounds will be satisfied in cash from group's resources.