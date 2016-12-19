Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 19 F24 AG :
* Signing of contract for acquisition of majority shares by financial investor A.II Holding AG
* Offer price should be 20.00 euros ($20.95)in cash per F24 share, offer period is expected to run from Jan. 9 to Jan. 31, 2017
* Says A.II Holding AG plans to submit a voluntary public offer to other shareholders of F24 AG in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9547 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)