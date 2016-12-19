Dec 19 F24 AG :

* Signing of contract for acquisition of majority shares by financial investor A.II Holding AG

* Offer price should be 20.00 euros ($20.95)in cash per F24 share, offer period is expected to run from Jan. 9 to Jan. 31, 2017

* Says A.II Holding AG plans to submit a voluntary public offer to other shareholders of F24 AG in January 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9547 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)