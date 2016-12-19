BT warning, poor earnings weigh on European shares; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on takeover speculation (Adds details, closing prices)
Dec 19 Grifols SA :
* Appoints Raimon Grifols Roura and Victor Grifols Deu as chief executive officers effective Jan. 1
* Current CEO Victor Grifols Roura to remain with the company as non executive chairman
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, January 24 (Fitch) This is a correction of a release issued Jan. 18, 2017. It removes a debt issue ($78 million 6.37% senior notes due 2021) included in the prior version that is not rated by Fitch. Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Negative on Cigna Corporation's (Cigna) 'A-' Issuer Default Rating (IDR), 'BBB+' senior unsecured notes and the 'A+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of certain subsidiaries.
Jan 19 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had approved Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC).