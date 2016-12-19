BRIEF-April FY sales of 861.2 million euros, up 7.9 pct
* April delivers 2016 full-year sales of 861.2 million euros ($925.88 million), up 7.9 pct
Dec 19 Athos Immobilien AG :
* Second extension of purchase offer by Jochen Dickinger to the shareholders of Athos till Jan 27, 2017
* Acquisition of up to 240,000 shares at offer price of 42.00 euros ($43.93) per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9560 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei