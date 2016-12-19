Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 19 China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd
* Operational Statistics For November 2016
* Nov aggregate number of mobile billing subscribers 262.990 million
* Nov net addition of mobile billing subscribers 0.409 million
* Nov aggregate number of local access subscribers 67.718 million
* Nov net addition of 4g subscribers 5.038 million
* Nov aggregate number of 4g subscribers 99.033 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)