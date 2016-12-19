Dec 19 Telkom Sa Soc Ltd

* Telkom SA SOC - financial assistance for working capital requirements, settle certain debt commitments, as well as to provide funding for future expansion

* Immediately after providing financial assistance, company continues to satisfy solvency and liquidity test

* Has adopted a resolution granting financial assistance to Business Connexion Proprietary Limited in amount of r1,000,000,000

* Financial assistance of r155 million to Acajou Investments proprietary ltd, a unit