BRIEF-April FY sales of 861.2 million euros, up 7.9 pct
* April delivers 2016 full-year sales of 861.2 million euros ($925.88 million), up 7.9 pct
Dec 19 Cache Logistics Trust :
* Deal at a sale price of s$25.5 million
* Divestment Of Cache Changi Districentre 3
* Cache logistics trus-hsbc institutional trust services (singapore), in capacity as trustee of cache, entered into sale and purchase agreement with agility international logistics pte
* Sale proceeds will be used to reduce existing debt and/or fund new acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei