BRIEF-Daito Trust's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 bln Yen in April-Dec period - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
Dec 19 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals announces approval of LINZESS (linaclotide) in Japan for the treatment of adults with IBS-C
* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals says Astellas Pharma secured marketing approval from Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare for LINZESS in Japan
* Ironwood Pharmaceuticals says phase III trial of linaclotide in patients with chronic constipation ongoing in Japan, with top-line data expected in 2017
* Anticipates that astellas will launch drug in first half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
* ANA Holdings is expected to report an operating profit of roughly 130 billion yen ($1.14 billion) for the nine months ended in December - Nikkei
* Expected approvals seen as blows to climate, Native American groups