Dec 19 Telecom Regulatory Authority of India:

* India telecom regulator issues recommendations on encouraging data usage in rural areas through provisioning of free data

* TRAI recommends scheme for free data must be TSP-agnostic, must not involve any arrangement between the TSP and the aggregator/content provider

* TRAI recommends that to increase participation of entities for incentivizing free data, there is need to introduce third party (aggregator) to facilitate schemes that are TSPs agnostic, non discriminatory in implementation

* TRAI recommends registrant shall not either directly or indirectly, assign or transfer registration in any manner whatsoever to third party in whole or in part

* TRAI recommends scheme for free data should not be designed to circumvent the "the prohibition of discriminatory tariffs for data services regulations"

* TRAI recommends aggregators will need to register with telecom department

* TRAI recommends the validity of registration shall be 5 years

* TRAI recommends that a scheme under which a reasonable amount of data say 100 mb per month may be made available to rural subscribers for free

* TRAI recommends that cost of implementation of the scheme may be met from usof. Source text: bit.ly/2hQH8S3