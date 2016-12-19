Dec 19 Memorial Production Partners Lp

* Memorial production - on Dec. 16, enters into second amendment to limited waiver, which extended outside date of limited waiver period from Dece. 16, 2016 to Jan. 13, 2017

* Memorial production partners - to liquidate at least $200 million of commodity derivatives and to use cash proceeds to repay borrowings under revolving credit facility