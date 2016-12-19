Dec 19 Accsoft Technology Bhd

* Says unit Fujian Accsoft Technology Development Co. Ltd entered into a cooperation framework agreements

* Agreement is not expected to have material effect on the earnings of accsoft for the current financial year ending 31 dec

* Agreements with Nanji E-Commerce Co. Ltd, Nanji E-Commerce (Shanghai) Co. Ltd and Liu Shi Miao Source (bit.ly/2hLjzdU) Further company coverage: