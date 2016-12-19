Dec 19 Catalyst Biosciences Inc :

* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - drug product fill-finish manufacturing services agreement for marzeptacog alfa (activated) for clinical trial applications

* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - has secured all rights to manufacturing process for Marzeptacog Alfa from Wyeth LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pfizer

* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - has signed a drug product fill-finish manufacturing services agreement with symbiosis pharmaceutical services limited

* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - prepared to initiate an efficacy study in 2017 for marzeptacog alpha (activated) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: