GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover, dollar steadies as investors eye earnings
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to U.S. market open, adds details, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
Dec 19 Catalyst Biosciences Inc :
* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - drug product fill-finish manufacturing services agreement for marzeptacog alfa (activated) for clinical trial applications
* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - has secured all rights to manufacturing process for Marzeptacog Alfa from Wyeth LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pfizer
* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - has signed a drug product fill-finish manufacturing services agreement with symbiosis pharmaceutical services limited
* Catalyst Biosciences Inc - prepared to initiate an efficacy study in 2017 for marzeptacog alpha (activated) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it would add 400 jobs to build more SUVs at one of its U.S. plants, highlighting its expansion plans just as U.S. President Donald Trump calls on manufacturers to build more cars in the country.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.