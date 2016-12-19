Dec 19 BKW AG :

* Arnold AG and its subsidiary Baumeler Leitungsbau AG, part of the BKW group, have won a major contract from the federal roads authority (ASTRA) together with a partner

* Total order volume amounts to around 25 million Swiss francs ($24.37 million). The work will be implemented between 2017 and 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0259 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)