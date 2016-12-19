Dec 19 Palette Multimedia Bhd -

* Refers to the article appeared in the edge financial daily dated 19 december 2016

* Its major shareholder, Eg Kah Yee had received email from local investment fund offering to take over his entire shareholdings in co

* Clarifies that Eg currently holds only 17.161% equity interest in the company instead of 51% as reported

* "The company did not receive any takeover offer as erroneously reported in the said article"