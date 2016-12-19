Colony Capital exits Carrefour's capital
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
Dec 19 Granules India Ltd
* Says Granules Omnichem Facility completed first USFDA inspection with 7 observations
* Granules Omnichem Pvt Ltd will respond to the observations within the stipulated time period Source text: bit.ly/2i685k8 Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 24 Private equity firm Colony Capital has exited the capital of Carrefour, some ten years after first investing in Europe's largest retailer.
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
* ANA Holdings is expected to report an operating profit of roughly 130 billion yen ($1.14 billion) for the nine months ended in December - Nikkei