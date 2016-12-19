BRIEF-Daito Trust's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 bln Yen in April-Dec period - Nikkei
* Daito Trust Construction's group pretax profit apparently topped 100 billion yen ($882 million) in the April-December period - Nikkei
Dec 19 Endra Life Sciences Inc
* Endra Life Sciences Inc - Sees IPO of 2.0 million shares of common stock to be priced between $5.00 and $5.50 per share
* Endra Life Sciences Inc - To issue warrants to purchase up to 1.0 million shares of co' s common stock - SEC filing Source: (bit.ly/2hLczOn) Further company coverage:
* ANA Holdings is expected to report an operating profit of roughly 130 billion yen ($1.14 billion) for the nine months ended in December - Nikkei
* Expected approvals seen as blows to climate, Native American groups