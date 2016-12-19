Dec 19 ALLETE Inc -

* As part of recently filed rate review with MPUC, seeking an extension of recovery period for Boswell Energy Center

* If extension of recovery period for Boswell Energy Center approved, annual depreciation expense will be reduced by about $25 million.

* Sees 2017 earnings guidance range of $3.10 to $3.50 per share