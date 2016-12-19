GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks recover, dollar steadies as investors eye earnings
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to U.S. market open, adds details, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
Dec 19 Enpro Industries Inc
* Restructuring of Coltec Industries remains on target to be completed by year end
* GST and coltec obtain asbestos claimant votes required for approval of their joint plan of reorganization
* Enpro Industries - hearing on objections to joint plan and to determine whether bankruptcy court will confirm joint plan will commence on may 15, 2017
* Enpro Industries Inc - deadline for filing of objections to joint plan in oldco's anticipated chapter 11 proceeding is expected to be march 24, 2017
* Enpro Industries - units get asbestos claimant votes necessary for approval of consensual joint plan of reorganization to resolve all asbestos claims
* Intends to file pre-packaged chapter 11 bankruptcy petition at end of january 2017
* Enpro Industries Inc says anticipates that coltec's bankruptcy case will be administered with gst's pending chapter 11 proceedings
* Timing of gst emergence from bankruptcy remains on target Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil prices rise as OPEC output cuts drain stocks (Updates to U.S. market open, adds details, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
TOKYO/WASHINGTON, Jan 24 Toyota Motor Corp on Tuesday said it would add 400 jobs to build more SUVs at one of its U.S. plants, highlighting its expansion plans just as U.S. President Donald Trump calls on manufacturers to build more cars in the country.
KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/DUBAI, Jan 24 Oil and gas company Saudi Aramco has invited banks to pitch for an advisory position on what is expected to be the world's biggest initial public offering, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.