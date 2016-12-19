Dec 19 B.R.A.I.N. AG :

* Slight increase of total operating performance to 26.1 million euros ($27.21 million) in 2015/16; revenues grew by 8 pct to 22.8 million euros

* Guidance for FY 2016/17: double-digit growth of total operating performance and strong improvement of EBIT

* FY 2015/16 group EBIT was significantly influenced by one-off costs and other factors resulting from IPO, and declined year-on-year from -4.6 million euros to -13.8 million euros

* Adjusted group EBIT amounted to -7.6 million euros in FY 2015/16 compared to -3.9 million euros year before ($1 = 0.9590 euros)