Dec 19 Present24 SA :

* Says decides to increase its share capital by up to 1.9 million zlotys ($449,087.64) via issue of up to 18.8 million series E shares

* Purpose of the issue is to finance further development of the company and expand its product portfolio ($1 = 4.2308 zlotys)