UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 19 Tata Coffee Ltd :
* Says approved the setting up of greenfield freeze dried instant coffee facility in Vietnam of 5000 MT capacity per annum
* Says estimated project cost is 50 million USD (approximately INR 3.50 billion rupees) Source text: bit.ly/2i6n6m9 Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources