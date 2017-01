Dec 19 Alma Media OJ :

* Announces outcome impairment tests for 2016

* Will recognizes 3.0 million euros ($3.13 million) in impairment in Q4

* Will recognizes provision for expenses of 2.3 million euros relating to vacant business premises in Q4

* Write-down made to goodwill and intangible assets is related to co's business in Lapland and Alma Talent's business in Sweden

* Maintains outlook issued in interim report dated Oct. 28