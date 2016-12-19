Dec 19 Palm Hills Developments Company Sae
* Says signs agreements with Sawra Capital, Arab African
International Bank, Banque Misr in relation to its receivables
securitization program
* Says expect to launch securitization bond for EGP 404
million after receipt of Egyptian Financial Supervisory
Authority's approval
* Says securization bond to be offered to local financial
institutions via private placement over three tranches
* Says proceeds of securization bond to be used in
pre-paying company's existing debt
* Says latest development in line with co's plans to
deleverage balance sheet via monetization of receivables of upto
EGP 2.5 billion over 2-3 years
* Says bond will be fully underwritten by Arab African
International Bank and Banque Misr
* Says Sawra Capital, Arab African International Bank and
Banque Misr will be issuing bond and promoting the subscription
