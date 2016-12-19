Dec 19 Moody's :

* Moody's says forecast G20 global growth of around 3.0% in 2017 versus an estimated 2.6% in 2016

* Moody's says global credit conditions will remain uneven in 2017, despite a stabilization of growth worldwide

* Moody's says global economic growth will stabilize in 2017, but remain at historically low levels

* Moody's says global demand is unlikely to improve sufficiently to reignite trade growth in 2017

* Moody's says "political risk will remain an enduring challenge for global credit"

* Moody's says "the recovery in global trade will remain slow, due to the lack of global demand and increasing protectionist sentiment"

* Moody's on global credit conditions-"low for longer" rates will support borrowing,refinancing conditions,but negative side effects becoming more visible

* Moody's says "accelerating global decarbonization efforts face near-term uncertainty given the election of donald trump as us president" Source text : [bit.ly/2fhnPji]