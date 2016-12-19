Dec 19 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Says in conjunction with this milestone, Ionis earned a $25 million milestone payment from Astrazeneca

* Ionis and astrazeneca advance first generation 2.5 Lica drug into preclinical development to treat cardiovascular disease

* Advanced its lead drug candidate Ionis-AZ4-2.5-l(rx), which has now been renamed AZD8233, into preclinical development