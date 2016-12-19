Dec 19 Pixelworks Inc :

* Pixelworks Inc- amendment changes maturity date of revolving line of credit provided pursuant to loan agreement to December 29, 2017- SEC filing

* Pixelworks Inc - on Dec 15, co, Silicon Valley Bank entered into amendment No. 4 to loan and security agreement dated December 21, 2010