Dec 19 Ngl Energy Partners Lp :

* Semgroup and NGL Energy Partners Lp announce Glass Mountain pipeline stack extension

* Semgroup Corp says glass mountain pipeline, llc will construct a 44-mile pipeline extension of Glass Mountain pipeline system in Oklahoma.

* Semgroup -Glass Mountain pipeline has also entered into a long-term, fee-based transportation agreement with a investment grade producer in stack