Dec 19 Mainsource Financial Group Inc
* Entered into an agreement and plan of merge with FCB
Bancorp
* Merger agreement has been unanimously approved by boards
of directors of each of mainsource and FCB
* If agreement is terminated by Mainsource or FCB, breaching
party will pay non-breaching party termination fee of $500,000
* Deal for $56.9 million
* Stockholders of FCB shall be entitled to receive 0.9
shares of Mainsource common stock, $7.00 in cash for each share
of FCB
* Mainsource will merge FCB bank with and into mainsource
bank with Mainsource Bank as surviving bank
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: