UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 19 China Gaoxian Fibre Fabric Holdings Ltd
* Unit had on 1 dec 2016 entered into a framework supply chain cooperation agreement with zhejiang materials industry chemical
* Entry into agreement is not expected to have material effect on eps of co for FY ending dec 31
* Entry into agreement is not expected to have any material effect on eps of co for fy ending 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources