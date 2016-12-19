Dec 19 China Gaoxian Fibre Fabric Holdings Ltd

* Unit had on 1 dec 2016 entered into a framework supply chain cooperation agreement with zhejiang materials industry chemical

* Entry into agreement is not expected to have material effect on eps of co for FY ending dec 31

* Entry into agreement is not expected to have any material effect on eps of co for fy ending 31 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: