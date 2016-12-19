Dec 19 Bioamber Inc :
* Bioamber Inc - under terms, co, CJCJ plan to establish
joint venture in China to produce up to 36,000 metric tons of
bio-succinic acid annually
* Bioamber Inc - as part of letter of intent, CJCJ will
undertake market development in china and South Korea in first
half of 2017
* Bioamber Inc - signed a non-binding letter of intent with
south Korean-based CJ CheilJedang Corporation
* Bioamber Inc - CJCJ would own 65% of JV and Bioamber would
own 35%
* Bioamber Inc - as part of letter of intent, bioamber will
be selling CJCJ bio-succinic acid manufactured at its Sarnia,
Ontario plant
