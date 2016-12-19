BRIEF-Net1 acquires strategic stake in Bank Frick
* Entered into agreement to acquire 30% interest in bank frick & co ag, a fully licensed bank based in Balzers, liechtenstein.
Dec 19 Emerson Radio Corp :
* Emerson Radio Corp - on December 19, 2016, co announced that its board of directors has approved repurchase of up to $5 million of its common stock
* Repurchases will be funded from available working capital
* Company intends to run repurchase program through end of current fiscal year-sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Jan 24 Britain's BT cut its revenue, earnings and cash flow forecasts for the next two years on Tuesday after finding that improper accounting at its Italian business went far deeper than previously thought, sending its shares 15 percent lower.
Jan 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 16 points higher on Tuesday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.32 percent ahead of the cash market open.