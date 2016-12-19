Dec 19 Microport Scientific Corp

* Microport Neurotech And Microport Neurotech China entered into investment agreement with target company

* Microport Neurotech China agreed to subscribe for convertible bonds in principal amount of us$10 million.

* Microport Neurotech to subscribe for 8.1 million subscription shares at subscription price of us$0.62 per subscription share

* Microport Neurotech agreed to subscribe for an aggregate of 8,064,516 subscription shares at total consideration of us$5 million