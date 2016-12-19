BRIEF-DREAM OFFICE REIT TO SELL PORTFOLIO OF 12 PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA
* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL A PORTFOLIO OF 12 PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $200 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Stryker Corp
* Stryker says Stryker Orthopaedics to compensate additional eligible U.S. Patients who had surgery to replace rejuvenate modular-neck and/or ABG II modular-neck hip stems
* Stryker corp says under new agreement, additional patients are now eligible to participate and may apply for compensation
* Stryker corp - is expected that a majority of payments under settlement agreement will be made by end of 2017
* Stryker Corp -"settlement agreement will help bring to close rejuvenate modular-neck and ABG II modular-neck litigation activity in U.S" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL A PORTFOLIO OF 12 PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $200 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and earnings on Tuesday, but last year delivered fewer-than-forecast F-35 jets, the program that President Donald Trump has criticized program as too expensive.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.25pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)