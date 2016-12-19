Dec 19 Stryker Corp

* Stryker says Stryker Orthopaedics to compensate additional eligible U.S. Patients who had surgery to replace rejuvenate modular-neck and/or ABG II modular-neck hip stems

* Stryker corp says under new agreement, additional patients are now eligible to participate and may apply for compensation

* Stryker corp - is expected that a majority of payments under settlement agreement will be made by end of 2017

* Stryker Corp -"settlement agreement will help bring to close rejuvenate modular-neck and ABG II modular-neck litigation activity in U.S"