Dec 19 Source: Nikkei

* Asahi Glass is purchasing Denmark's CMC Biologics for an estimated 70 billion yen to 80 billion yen - Nikkei

* Asahi glass plans 300 billion yen in strategic investments, such as mergers and acquisitions, over the five years through 2020 - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2hABp5p]