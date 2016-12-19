BRIEF-DREAM OFFICE REIT TO SELL PORTFOLIO OF 12 PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA
* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL A PORTFOLIO OF 12 PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $200 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 19 Source: Nikkei
* Asahi Glass is purchasing Denmark's CMC Biologics for an estimated 70 billion yen to 80 billion yen - Nikkei
* Asahi glass plans 300 billion yen in strategic investments, such as mergers and acquisitions, over the five years through 2020 - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2hABp5p] Further company coverage:
* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS TO SELL A PORTFOLIO OF 12 PROPERTIES IN ALBERTA FOR GROSS PROCEEDS OF ABOUT $200 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Lockheed Martin Corp beat estimates for fourth-quarter revenue and earnings on Tuesday, but last year delivered fewer-than-forecast F-35 jets, the program that President Donald Trump has criticized program as too expensive.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.25pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)