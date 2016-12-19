BRIEF-Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Jan 20
Dec 19 Futurism LLC:
* Futurism LLC says it has raised about $6 million in equity financing from total offering amount of about $6 million - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2hMooUu)
Jan 24 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management LP, a shareholder in Virtus Investment Partners Inc , recommended that the company should fund its $513 million purchase of RidgeWorth Investment primarily with cash to maximize returns.