Dec 19 Inter Pipeline Ltd

* Inter pipeline announces capital expenditure program for 2017

* With remaining $70 million invested in sustaining capital works

* Inter pipeline ltd says inter pipeline expects to invest approximately $65 million in its oil sands transportation business in 2017

* Will invest $125 million to connect kirby north production facility to cold lake and polaris pipeline systems by 2020.

* Inter pipeline ltd - sustaining capital expenditures in 2017 are expected to total $70 million

* Inter pipeline ltd says announced a $545 million capital expenditure program for 2017

* Approximately $475 million, or 87 percent, of total capital expenditures will be for organic growth initiatives

* Inter pipeline - majority of growth capital program expected to be directed towards engineering and planning for two proposed petrochemical facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: