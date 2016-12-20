BRIEF-Magicjack provides SMB unit update
* Expects to begin selling new low priced proprietary ATA device in Q2 2017
Dec 20 Geely-owned Volvo Car Group:
* Says has raised SEK 5 billion from the sale of preference shares to a group of Swedish institutional investors
* Says today's move is another step towards Volvo Cars' long expressed ambition to act as a listed company
* Says the preference shares may be repurchased or converted into listed ordinary shares upon the majority shareholder's decision. At this time, no decision has been taken.
* Says the issuance has been conducted to further diversify Volvo Cars' long term funding sources
* Says the group of investors comprises two swedish pension funds, AMF and the first swedish national pension fund (AP1), and Folksam
* Says it intends to set up a joint venture with Autoliv
* Says the JV aims to design and manufacture separately-branded ad and driver assistance software technology packages for sale to third party OEMs (Stockholm Newsroom)
Jan 24 Cisco said on Tuesday it intends to acquire AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards.
