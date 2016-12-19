Dec 20 Hellaby Holdings :

* Bapcor has recently increased its offer price to NZ$3.60 per share

* Independent directors believe the revised offer price of NZ$3.60 continues to undervalue Hellaby

* If Bapcor offer fails, Hellaby board's intention would be to immediately confirm an interim dividend

* If Bapcor offer fails, board to pay special dividend to allow shareholders to benefit from the capital gain realised on Equipment Group sale