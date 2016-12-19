UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 20 Hellaby Holdings :
* Bapcor has recently increased its offer price to NZ$3.60 per share
* Independent directors believe the revised offer price of NZ$3.60 continues to undervalue Hellaby
* If Bapcor offer fails, Hellaby board's intention would be to immediately confirm an interim dividend
* If Bapcor offer fails, board to pay special dividend to allow shareholders to benefit from the capital gain realised on Equipment Group sale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources