Dec 19 United Airlines -
* United Airlines announced three new appointments in
finance division
* United Airlines- To create additional alignment with its
commercial and operations teams, company has established two new
chief financial officer roles.
* United Airlines- As Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer - Commercial, Jonathan Ireland will work closely with
airline's commercial and it teams
* United Airlines - Tom Doxey to serve as Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer - Operations
* United Airlines- As Vice President and Chief Financial
Officer - Operations, Tom Doxey will support all of various
operational teams
