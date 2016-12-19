Dec 19 Terraform Power Inc :

* D. E. Shaw & Co says on Dec. 15, its affiliate entered into a confidentiality agreement with Terraform Power Inc and Terraform Power Llc

* D. E. Shaw - agreement provides for sharing of certain confidential information by Terra companies with De Shaw's affiliate related to co's strategic review process Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2hk4kI5] Further company coverage: