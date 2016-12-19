US STOCKS-Wall St edges higher as earnings kick into high gear
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.25pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
Dec 19 Horizon Global Corp
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $500 million - SEC filing
* In addition, the selling stockholder may from time to time offer and sell up to 2.2 million shares of Co's common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes up: Dow 0.18 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.25pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)
WASHINGTON, Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump pushed the chief executives of General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV on Tuesday to increase production in the United States and boost American employment.
* Kroger co-pursuant to prospectus supplement dated Jan 17, co is issuing $1 billion of debt securities denominated 4.450% senior notes due 2047 - sec filing